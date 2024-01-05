Admissions Open For Various Journalism Courses At Indian Institute Of Mass Communication

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has started the online application process for admission to various journalism, advertising and public relations courses for the academic session 2024-25. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. The last date for filling the application form is January 24, 2024.

The online application form and information bulletin is available on http://cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to register before filling the application form.

Nationals with a Bachelor's Degree awarded by a recognised university are eligible to apply for the programme. Students who have appeared/are appearing for final year/semester examination of their Bachelor's degree are also eligible to apply. These students will have to produce provisional marksheet/certificate in original from their college/university latest by September 30, 2024. The Diploma degree will be awarded to the students after completion of the course only when they submit the Original Degree Certificate.

Admissions are open for the following courses- PG Diploma in Journalism (English), PG Diploma in Journalism (Hindi), PG Diploma in Radio and TV Journalism (Bilingual-English and Hindi), PG Diploma in Digital Media.

The maximum age limit of the candidate belonging to the general category students should be 25 years of age. For OBC category, date of birth should be 28 years as on August 2024. For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the date of birth should be maximum 30 years.

In the CUET (PG) information booklet, IIMC's courses have been bunched under the 'Common' category and the question paper code is COQP17. The entrance examination for the language courses - PG Diploma Courses in Journalism (Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu) - will be held separately. The application form for these will be issued on the IIMC website: www.iimc.gov.in