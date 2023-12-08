Admission Of MBBS Students Not Registered On Portal Will Be Invalid

The National Medical Commission has released a notification stating that the MBBS students who have not registered on the NMC portal will not be considered for future admissions as the admissions of these students will be considered invalid. The commission informed that only those MBBS students who have registered in the NMC portal will be considered for valid admissions.

The notice further added that all the stakeholders were informed about the last date of admission for the MBBS course and the colleges and Directorate of Medical Education (DME) based on the Supreme court order. The DME were also directed to upload the details of students admitted to the MBBS course in the NMC portal.

The official notification on the website of the NMC read, "In compliance to the directions of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in Diary No. 45004 of 2023 filed by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for extension of last date for admission of under graduate course in W.P. © No. 76 of 2015, all the stakeholders were informed about the extension of the last date of admission of Under Graduate Course and to conduct a Special Stray Vacancy Round for vacant MBBS seats of AIQ and State Quota and the colleges/DMEs were directed to ensure that the admission of MBBS students have been made according to the NMC regulation and upload their names in the NMC portal."

"It is hereby informed that students registered in NMC portal only shall be considered as valid admissions to be eligible for future registration to practice allopathy in India if they fulfill all criteria as required from time to time."