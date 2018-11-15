Administrative Clearance Must To Start New School In West Bengal: Minister

Administrative clearance would soon be made mandatory to start a new school in West Bengal, Education minister Partha Chatterjee said Wednesday.

Education | | Updated: November 15, 2018 10:41 IST
New Delhi: 

Administrative clearance, besides that from the education department, would soon be made mandatory to start a new school in West Bengal, Education minister Partha Chatterjee said Wednesday.

Only after the administrative clearance, the authorities of the prospective school will be able to seek the permission from education department, he said. He, however, did not clarify who will provide the administrative clearance.

"Necessary legislation will be framed in this regard very soon," Chatterjee told reporters on the sidelines of a merit scholarship programme here.

On a reported incident of change of name of the place of a school from Islampur to Ishwarpur, he said "In our daily correspondence with that school, we have not found any proof that the institution has done it."

"But if we find that the report is true, we will take action," he asserted.

Chatterjee said two new state-run universities will be set up in North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts. 

