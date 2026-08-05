'Adaptability Is The Antidote To AI Fear': ETS CEO On The Future Of Jobs

At a time when Gen Z and artificial intelligence (AI) dominate conversations about the future of work, a new report by ETS has flagged a growing concern: rising AI-related anxiety among young workers could undermine India's demographic dividend if left unaddressed.

India's competitive advantage is closely tied to the size, energy, and adaptability of its young workforce. With nearly 65% of the country's population under the age of 35, employability and industry-relevant skills will play a crucial role in transforming this demographic strength into sustained economic growth.

However, findings from the ETS Human Progress Report 2026 reveal that 63 per cent of Gen Z workers fear becoming obsolete (FOBO) due to rapid technological change. The report cautions that if this uncertainty is not addressed through targeted support, it could evolve into a broader economic vulnerability.

Speaking on the findings, Amit Sevak, Global CEO of ETS, said, "Support systems through upskilling and reskilling programmes need to be accessible for workers. The task of maintaining Gen Z's relevance should be a shared responsibility between workers and employers. India's demographic dividend will be determined by whether its youngest workers experience AI as a source of mobility or a source of insecurity. India's global competitiveness depends on converting FOBO into readiness."

AI Impact Varies Across Jobs

Explaining why AI's impact is uneven across the workforce, Sevak said the technology is affecting different occupations at different speeds.

"Roles consisting of predictable and repeatable tasks are showing greater vulnerability to AI, especially compared to roles that combine AI with human judgment, which offer greater opportunities for productivity and growth. Jobs requiring physical presence or complex human interaction are likely to experience more gradual changes," he said.

According to Sevak, this explains why roughly one-third of workers face a higher risk of displacement, one-third are expected to benefit from AI, while the remaining one-third may experience relatively little impact.

He stressed that adaptability is emerging as one of the most critical workforce skills in the AI era, enabling workers across all sectors to navigate disruption and seize new opportunities.

Indian Workers Facing High Workplace Disruption

The report also found that Indian workers are experiencing some of the highest levels of workplace disruption globally.

According to Janet Garcia, President of ETS, 86% of workers in India reported significant workplace changes over the past year, compared with the global average of 67%.

Despite these disruptions, Indian workers are demonstrating strong resilience. The report found that 89% are actively developing new skills to secure their future, while only 30% feel unprepared for the next generation of jobs, compared with 49% globally.

Garcia said the findings suggest that workforce resilience depends not only on the pace of technological change but also on access to continuous learning opportunities.

"What this tells us is that workforce resilience isn't determined by the pace of change alone. It is strengthened when people have opportunities to continuously build, validate, and demonstrate their skills through trusted credentials and professional licences," she said.

Future-Focused Despite AI Anxiety

The report also highlights that Indian workers remain optimistic despite growing concerns about AI-driven disruption.

According to Garcia, 67% of respondents worry about becoming obsolete, while 69% fear their jobs could be disrupted by AI. At the same time, 88% are actively thinking about ways to future-proof their careers.

"We're not seeing a workforce retreating from change. Rather, they're eager to prepare for it. India's demographic advantage has always been rooted in the strength and ambition of its people. The opportunity now is to ensure workers have access to learning, credentials and career pathways that help convert that ambition into long-term economic growth and mobility," she said.

Skill Recognition Remains A Major Concern

The report also points to widespread uncertainty around skill recognition and credentialing.

Garcia said 74% of respondents worry they may not have sufficient proof to demonstrate their skills, while 76% find it difficult to identify which credentials employers value most. Additionally, 48% cited difficulty in finding trusted credentialing providers as a barrier to career growth.

"Whether someone works in the formal or informal economy, trusted credentials and professional licences can create clearer pathways to employment, career advancement and economic opportunity," she said.

Clear AI Communication Needed

Addressing the causes of FOBO, Sevak said uncertainty surrounding AI is a significant factor, making transparent communication from employers increasingly important.

"Part of FOBO stems from uncertainty. The future of AI is still being written, so every organisation is learning in real time. That makes communication even more important," he said.

He added that organisations must clearly communicate their AI strategies while employees also need to take ownership of their career development through lifelong learning.

"Adaptability is, in many ways, the antidote to FOBO because it replaces fear with agency. It doesn't provide all the answers, but it equips people with the ability to evolve. That is a shared responsibility between workers willing to grow and organisations willing to invest in their people," Sevak said.