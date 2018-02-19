74 Offers For PGDBA Students A total of 74 offers were made to the batch of 51 students of the joint post graduate diploma in business analytics (PGDBA) programme of IIT Kharagpur, IIM-C and ISI of Kolkata during the final placement process, an IIT Kharagpur statement said today.

A total of 74 offers were made to the batch of 51 students of the joint post graduate diploma in business analytics (PGDBA) programme of IIT Kharagpur, IIM-C and ISI of Kolkata during the final placement process, an IIT Kharagpur statement said today. The highest domestic offer of Rs 41.4 lakh per annum was made by an Indian telecom company, while the highest international offer of Rs 47.02 lakh per annum was made by a German market research giant, it said.



The final placement for the batch of 2016-18 for over last week end and eight per cent of the total offers were international, the statement said.



BFSI and consulting sectors were the biggest recruiters this year accounting for 58 per cent of the total offers. The placements saw participation also from healthcare, telecom and FMCG, it said.



Barclays Capital, DE Shaw and Aditya Birla Capital from BFSI sector, PWC from consulting sector, United Health Group and Novartis from healthcare, Johnson and Johnson and ITC from FMCG, Reliance Jio from telecom and Piramal Group from diversified conglomerate sector were the major recruiters.



There was a 26 per cent rise in mean salary to Rs 22.89 lakh per annum and a 21 per cent rise in median salary to Rs 21.36 lakh per annum, it said.



Mean salary is the national average salary and median salary is the amount that divides the income distribution into two equal groups half having income above that amount and half having income below that amount.



The domestic packages alone recorded a 27 per cent increase in mean salary to Rs 21.94 lakh per annum and 19 per cent rise in median salary to Rs 21.05 lakh per annum, the statement said.



"Such an overwhelming response from the industry will serve to spread the popularity of the course," Debapriyo Majumdar, Faculty and Placement Convener from ISI, Kolkata was quoted as saying in the statement.



Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics is a two-year full time residential diploma programme aimed at creating business analytics professionals employable by leading Indian and foreign firms.



"This programme is designed for those who have an analytical mindset, are interested in tackling challenging business problems and possess an inclination towards mathematics," Prof P K Das, Dean, Postgraduate Studies and Research at IIT Kharagpur said.



