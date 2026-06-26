71,000 Seats, Over 70 Colleges: Delhi University Undergraduate Admissions To Begin Soon

Delhi University Undergraduate Admissions 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to begin the undergraduate admission process for the 2026-27 academic session by opening its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal by the end of this week. Admissions to undergraduate programmes will be based on candidates' scores in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026, the results of which were declared on June 23.

The university is also aiming to start the new academic session from July 21, according to university officials quoted by PTI.

"The university is in the final stages of preparing to open the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal," DU Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI.



The registrar said the university's admission department is carrying out the final checks on the portal and all required details before it is made live later this week.

More Than 71,000 Seats Across Over 70 Colleges

Delhi University offers more than 71,000 undergraduate seats across over 70 colleges in nearly 79 undergraduate programmes. Every year, lakhs of students compete for admission to the university through the CUET-UG-based admission process.

CSAS Registration And Choice Filling



Once the CSAS portal is activated, candidates who have qualified in CUET-UG 2026 will be required to register online. After completing the registration process, applicants will be able to choose their preferred undergraduate courses and colleges.

The university will then conduct seat allocation in multiple rounds based on candidates' CUET scores and the preferences submitted by them.

After each allocation round, students who accept the allotted seat can either freeze their admission or opt for an upgrade, allowing them to be considered for higher-preference programmes or colleges in subsequent rounds.