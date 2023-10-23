49% Of UK Teachers Feel Unprepared For AI's Impact On Education: Report

The report suggests government support for utilising AI's transformative potential in education.

As global adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to expand significantly, driven by increased accessibility and the recognition of generative AI (GAI) tools, a recent report from the Oxford University Press (OUP) reveals that 49 per cent of teachers are feeling unprepared for the growing influence of artificial intelligence in various sectors. These teachers believe that more efforts are needed to empower and equip them to prepare students for an AI-driven future.

According to a survey conducted by RM Technology, a substantial number of UK teachers believe they frequently receive work generated by AI, with approximately two-thirds sharing this view. Furthermore, students have reported positive outcomes from AI-assisted tools, with 68 per cent attributing improved grades to AI, and 49 per cent expressing concerns about the potential negative impact on their learning if AI is not included. In a separate survey, 62 per cent of respondents perceived a high risk to the authenticity of students' work in homework and assessments due to AI, while 32 per cent considered it a medium risk.

The report recommends that governments should provide support to schools in utilising AI's potential to transform education. It also suggests that school leaders and education business leaders should promote the use of AI in schools and prioritise high-quality educational resources.

The report emphasises that failure to adapt the current education system to the age of AI may result in inequalities in its implementation, hindering the development of essential cognitive skills for students and impacting their learning outcomes. The OUP's survey of teachers found that 88 per cent of them expressed a desire for collated insights and research in one place.

The report also highlights that a majority of teachers believe that digital resources, including AI-powered technology, have had a positive impact on educational outcomes, with 63 per cent of school teachers and 59 per cent of English language teachers reporting such effects.

Approaches to AI in education vary significantly among countries, with some proceeding with caution or even banning new AI tools, while others are rapidly embracing the technology. These differences reflect each country's unique challenges, opportunities, local culture, policies, and societal needs.

Educators have played a pivotal role in driving AI adoption in many countries. Research shows that both English language and school teachers are optimistic but cautious about AI integration.

Here's how India responds to the rise of AI in education:

In India, the response to the rise of AI in education includes making AI an optional subject alongside other skills subjects at the secondary level. The National Curriculum Framework for School Education, released this year, encourages teachers and students to use AI tools for learning. Initiatives like "Responsible AI for Youth (YUVAi)" have been launched as a national program for government schools to cultivate a new-age tech mindset and relevant skill sets.