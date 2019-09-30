2020 Commonwealth Master's Scholarship In The UK: Check Details

Applicants should have completed the bachelor's degree by October 2020.

Candidates interested to avail the 2020 Commonwealth Master's scholarship for pursuing postgraduate courses in the United Kingdom can apply at the official website of the HRD Ministry from October 1 till November 15. The courses will commence from September/ October 2020.

Candidates need to apply on the official website of the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission as well otherwise the application submission process will not be completed. The last date for applying on the Commission's website is October 30.

The Commission has offered scholarship for pursuing Master's course (one year) only. Master Degree programs which are less than 2 years in duration, are not equivalent to Master Degree in India.

The scholarship is not valid for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programme.

Applicants should have completed the bachelor's degree by October 2020.

Candidates are compulsorily required to sign a declaration that they do not have access to sufficient funds to study in the UK.

"Candidates who have already been abroad for studies/ training/ specialization either on scholarships or on their own, for a period exceeding six months are eligible to apply, if they have been in India for at least two consecutive years as on 'date' after returning from abroad," reads the notice released by the MHRD.

