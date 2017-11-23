20,000 Classrooms In Kerala Schools Set To Go Hi-Tech By January Kerala's famous education system will reach another milestone in January next year with a total of 20,000 classrooms in public schools going hi-tech as part of state government's hi-tech school project.

57 Shares EMAIL PRINT 20,000 Classrooms In Kerala Schools Set To Go Hi-Tech By January New Delhi: Kerala's famous education system will reach another milestone in January next year with a total of 20,000 classrooms in public schools going hi-tech as part of state government's hi-tech school project. Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE),



These schools will have 60,250 laptops and 43,750 multimedia projectors as part of the initiative.



"With the issue of the Supply Orders for 60,250 laptops and 43,750 projectors, KITE has completed all the activities for converting 20,000 classrooms into hi-tech ones by the month of January 2018," Vice Chairman and Executive Director of KITE, K Anvar Sadath said in a release here.



According to PTI, the programme was to transform 45,000 classrooms in 4,775 schools in a phased manner. As many as 4775 government and government-aided schools, to be covered under this programme, include 2685 high schools, 1701 higher secondary schools and 389 vocational higher secondary schools.



Earlier in August, IANS reported that as many as 60,000 government high school students in Kerala will be taught animation, electronics, hardware, cyber-safety and Malayalam computing at a two-day camp.



The 'Hi School Kuttikootam' programme, organised by KITE was aiming at empowering the students in these fields by giving them regular training.



The much acclaimed 'IT@school' project of the Kerala government was promoted as a government company, KITE in August this year.



Though the prime objective of IT@School's transformation as a special purpose vehicle company (SPV) named KITE was to avail the funding from the Kerala Infrastructure And Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the new decision gives more freedom and authority for the organization to leapfrog further.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



Kerala's famous education system will reach another milestone in January next year with a total of 20,000 classrooms in public schools going hi-tech as part of state government's hi-tech school project. Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), formerly IT@School of the state general education department has now completed the tender proceedings for the procurement of equipments to transform the class rooms in around 5000 state schools.These schools will have 60,250 laptops and 43,750 multimedia projectors as part of the initiative."With the issue of the Supply Orders for 60,250 laptops and 43,750 projectors, KITE has completed all the activities for converting 20,000 classrooms into hi-tech ones by the month of January 2018," Vice Chairman and Executive Director of KITE, K Anvar Sadath said in a release here.According to PTI, the programme was to transform 45,000 classrooms in 4,775 schools in a phased manner. As many as 4775 government and government-aided schools, to be covered under this programme, include 2685 high schools, 1701 higher secondary schools and 389 vocational higher secondary schools.Earlier in August, IANS reported that as many as 60,000 government high school students in Kerala will be taught animation, electronics, hardware, cyber-safety and Malayalam computing at a two-day camp.The 'Hi School Kuttikootam' programme, organised by KITE was aiming at empowering the students in these fields by giving them regular training.The much acclaimed 'IT@school' project of the Kerala government was promoted as a government company, KITE in August this year.Though the prime objective of IT@School's transformation as a special purpose vehicle company (SPV) named KITE was to avail the funding from the Kerala Infrastructure And Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the new decision gives more freedom and authority for the organization to leapfrog further.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News