2 Crore Additional Seats In Higher Education By 2024: President

Government will increase seats in higher educational institutes by 2024: President

The government is striving to increase the number of seats in higher educational institutions by one-and-a-half times by 2024, President Ram Nath Kovind said Thursday.

Addressing the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament in the historic Central Hall, he said research is being encouraged in higher educational institutions and to strengthen this effort, there is a proposal to establish a 'National Research Foundation''.

"This proposed foundation will work as a bridge between different Departments of the central government, science laboratories, higher educational institutions and industrial institutions," Kovind said.

The president also said ''Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme'' will be started since it is the government's responsibility to provide appropriate opportunities, environment and quality education to enhance the talent of children.

He said the government is striving to increase the number of seats in the country's higher education system by one-and-a-half times by 2024.

"With this initiative, two crore additional seats would be available for the youth in higher educational institutions.

"To enable various higher educational institutions of India to find a place in the top 500 educational institutions of the world, they are being encouraged through grant of autonomy and financial assistance," he added.

He also talked about how suitable infrastructure is being created to attract children early enough at the school level towards technology.

"Through the 'Atal Innovation Mission', the work of establishing 'Atal Tinkering Labs' in about 9,000 schools across the country, is progressing rapidly. Similarly, 'Atal Incubation Centres' are being set up in 102 universities and other institutions," he said in his address.

The government has made provision of 10 per cent reservation for youth from economically weaker section of the general category which will enable them to get more opportunities in employment and education, the President said.

"Our young generation must have a meaningful participation in the building of New India. In the last five years, attempts have been made for developing the skills of the youth, providing them financial support for start-ups and self-employment, and making available adequate number of seats for higher education. The amount of scholarship has also been increased by 25 per cent," he said.

