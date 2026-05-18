11 Candidates Arrested For Alleged Mass Copying In CSIR-IICT Recruitment Exam

Nacharam police arrested 11 candidates from northern states for allegedly indulging in mass copying during the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) recruitment examination held in Hyderabad.

According to police, the written examination for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and fourth-class posts such as Attender, Clerk and Head Cook was conducted on May 17. The exam was organised for candidates who had earlier qualified in the trade test conducted by CSIR-IICT.

The examination centre was set up at St. Pious Degree College in Nacharam. During the examination, police received credible information that some candidates were using unfair means with the help of advanced electronic devices.

Acting on the tip-off, Nacharam police reached the examination centre and conducted checks. During the inspection, 11 candidates were reportedly found using microchip-based gadgets and hidden communication devices to receive answers while writing the exam.

Police said the accused allegedly used modern technology for mass copying during the examination. The devices were suspected to have been secretly fitted to avoid detection by invigilators.

All the accused candidates were taken into custody from the examination centre.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify whether any outside network or organisers were involved in the malpractice.

Officials are also examining how the electronic devices were brought into the examination hall despite security arrangements. The seized gadgets have been sent for technical analysis.

The incident created tension at the examination centre for some time, while other candidates expressed concern over the use of unfair methods in government recruitment exams.

Officials said the modus operandi appears similar to earlier cases reported in competitive examinations across the country where candidates used Bluetooth devices, hidden micro earpieces and mobile communication technology to receive answers during exams. A wider probe has been launched to ascertain whether a pan-India gang or group is behind the mass copying, or whether it was limited to Hyderabad.