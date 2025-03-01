1 Crore Students In Rajasthan To Get Accident Insurance Up To Rs 1 Lakh

Rajasthan's Minister of State for Education and Panchayati Raj, Madan Dilawar, has announced the launch of the Shiksha Sanjeevani Yojana, aimed at benefiting students from Class 1 to Class 5. The announcement was made on Wednesday during an event at Residency Girls Higher Secondary School in Udaipur.

First-of-Its-Kind Scheme In Rajasthan

This is the first initiative of its kind in the state. The scheme is being implemented with the support of Wonder Cement, Zurich Kotak General Insurance, SBI, and the SME Insurance Promotion Council. Under this scheme, around 1.3 lakh students studying in government schools in the Udaipur division will receive personal accident insurance coverage of up to Rs 1 lakh.

According to officials from the Ministry of Education, the insurance will also cover cases where a student's parent passes away due to an accident.

Statewide Expansion Planned

Currently, the scheme has been launched exclusively for the Udaipur division, but officials have stated that it will soon be extended across Rajasthan, benefiting approximately 1 crore students.

Objective: Ensuring Continuous Education

The primary goal of this scheme is to ensure that students do not have to drop out of school due to financial difficulties. Additionally, it aims to:

Prevent child labor

Promote financial inclusion through Digital India initiatives

Prevent misuse of insurance claim amounts

Encourage saving habits from an early age

Under this scheme, if a student loses their parents unexpectedly, they will be provided with a scholarship until the age of 18.