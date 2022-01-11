Delhi's Yoga Classes For Covid Patients In Home Isolation From Tomorrow

Delhi residents who are under home isolation due COVID-19 infection will now be able to "boost immunity" with the help of Yoga asanas and pranayama (breathing exercises), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today as he launched a new initiative under 'Delhi ki Yogshaala".

"The Delhi government is starting a new initiative under 'Delhi ki Yogshaala' for the speedy recovery of all the Covid patients under home isolation. Yoga boosts immunity... We will send them a link today and classes to begin from tomorrow in different batches," the chief minister said.

Amid rising Covid cases, driven by the Omicron variant, the Delhi government has imposed several restrictions such as closing dine-in facility in restaurants and making work-from-home mandatory for private offices, except for essential services.