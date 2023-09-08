Woman Thrashed To Death By Husband In Delhi: Cops

A PCR call was received at 1.15 pm that Salman Jawahar (32) had beaten up his wife Aafreen Naaj and she was lying unconscious, they said.

This afternoon, the man thrashed his wife with a wooden stick, said police. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A 30-year-old woman was thrashed to death allegedly by her husband in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area on Friday, police said.

When a police team rushed to the spot, they found Naaj lying unconscious in a room. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, a senior police officer said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Naaj, a resident of Shah Ganj in Ajmeri Gate, and Jawahar had gotten married about 10 years ago and they have a son, police said.

They had a strained relationship and Jawahar's behaviour towards Naaj was not good, they said.

This afternoon, the man thrashed his wife with a wooden stick following which she became unconscious, the officer said.

A case was registered against Jawahar under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and he has been apprehended, they said, adding the spot got inspected by FSL and a crime team.

Further investigation is in progress, police said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

