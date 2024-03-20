Woman Sweeping Outside Delhi Home Crushed By Out Of Control Car, Shows CCTV

The police have filed a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

A car driven by a 25-year-old killed an elderly woman on a street in east Delhi's Geeta Colony today. The horrifying incident was captured on a surveillance camera outside a house.

Sixty-five-year-old Janaki Kumari, a resident of Geeta Colony, was sweeping outside her house around 7:30 am today. A Delhi-registered Toyota Corolla takes a left and enters the street, steering left and then suddenly toward the right and is about to hit a pole. A three-wheeler Tempo parked was outside a house and the car, which appeared to be out of control, accelerated and tried to avoid hitting the traveller, but the driver failed to apply the brakes and rammed the woman.

The car hit the woman and she flung in the air. The sixty-five-year-old was crushed between the Corolla's bonnet and a gate, visuals showed. Three people - the driver, co-passenger and passenger in the back seat came out of the car and people rushed to the spot to help take the woman out. The driver reversed the vehicle and Janaki Kumari was pulled out.

The woman was taken to a hospital in an unconscious condition, located a kilometre away from the accident spot. She was later declared dead, the police said. The accused told the police he was returning home. A case has been filed against Mukul Rathor, a 25-year-old man who lives in the same area as the victim.

The police have filed a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence under relevant sections of the criminal code and a post-mortem is being conducted.