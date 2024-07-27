Woman Gym Trainer, 21, Killed Inside Delhi Flat

As per the initial investigation, the man killed the gym trainer over some dispute.

A 21-year-old woman was killed inside a flat in Delhi this evening. The woman, a gym trainer, was found unconscious inside the flat when the police reached there.

She was later declared dead.

The police got a call this evening after which it reached the flat in the Pochanpur colony of Dwarka.

The accused, a 24-year-old man, was arrested from the flat, police said. The accused and victim are from Assam and knew each other, they said.

As per the initial investigation, the man killed Sneha Nath over some dispute. He first attacked the woman with a knife and then strangled her. During the scuffle, the accused Raj injured himself, police said.