Woman Gangraped At New Delhi Station, 4 Railway Staff Arrested: Police

Four railway employees have been arrested in connection with the gangrape of a 30-year-old woman on a platform at New Delhi railway station, police said.

Police said all the four accused are employees of the Railways' Electrical Department. The gangrape, police said, took place inside a train lighting hut on the platform late on Thursday night. While two of the accused allegedly raped the woman, the others stood guard outside.

The accused are 35-year-old Satish Kumar, 38-year-old Vinod Kumar, 33-year-old Mangal Chand and 37-year-old Jagdish Chand.

According to DCP Railway Harendra Singh, the woman called the police station around 3.27 am and informed them of the incident. Police immediately rushed to the station and rescued her.

The woman has told police that she lives in Haryana's Faridabad. She had separated from her husband about two years ago and had been looking for work. She had met Satish, one of the accused, through a friend and he had promised to get her a job in the Railways, the woman has told police.

On Thursday, Satish called her and invited her for his son's birthday party at their new home. Around 10.30 pm, the woman met Satish at Kirti Nagar metro station. He then took her to the New Delhi railway station where the three other accused met them, she has told police. She was then gangraped inside the train lighting hut, she has said.

The police arrested the four accused within two hours of the woman's distress call and have registered a case.