Woman Falls From 4th Floor, Dies; Accused, Seen On CCTV Camera, Arrested

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera in a nearby building.

A 22-year-old woman died after she fell from the fourth floor of a building in Delhi in the early hours of Saturday. A man, who was caught on camera lifting her body after she fell from building, has been arrested, police said, adding they've also arrested another man who allegedly helped him.

The woman falling from the fourth floor the building in north-west Delhi's Shakurpur was captured on a CCTV camera in a nearby building. Moments later, a man can be seen coming out of the same building, lifting the woman on his shoulder and running away.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Mukesh Kumar, was later arrested from Lucknow-Agra Highway, the police said.

The woman was found near a garbage dumping yard and rushed to a hospital but died during her treatment, the police said.

The 22-year-old woman was a resident of Jharkhand and had come to Delhi just a few days ago for work and had contacted Mukesh who runs a placement agency.

"During preliminary investigation, it was found that Mukesh works as an agent who supplies maids and house helps. The victim came to his residence a few days back for placement purpose and apparently some arguments took place between them over payment and that triggered the incident," Usha Rangnani, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

On analysing CCTV footage, it was revealed that after the women had "fallen" from the fourth floor, prime suspect Mukesh lifted her on his shoulders and abandoned her at a nearby place, officials said.

Thereafter, he, his family and accomplice fled away from the spot in their car, after covering the blood stains with sand, the police officer said.

A murder case was registered and on the basis of technical surveillance and local intelligence, it was found that Mukesh and his accomplice, Jiten, were going to the former's native Mirjapur village in Bihar's Darbhanga district, she said.