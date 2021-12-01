2 Arrested For Beating Woman With Sticks In Delhi: Police

Further investigation is underway. (Representational)

Delhi Police arrested two women who allegedly beat up a woman with sticks in the Shalimar Bagh area of the national capital, informed senior police official (northwest) Usha Rangnani on Wednesday.

"We have analysed the CCTV footage of the incident which showed four people, two boys and two women. We have arrested the two women, Megha and Neha. They have now been sent to jail," Ms Rangnani said while speaking to ANI.

"However, the victims (Mona Shokeen and her daughter) have put allegations on six people, out of which two are absconding," Ms Rangnani added.

According to police, the incident took place on November 19 when a group of persons beat up a woman with sticks in a residential colony in Shalimar Bagh. The case has been registered based on the woman's complaint.

Further investigation is underway.