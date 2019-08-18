Woman, 30, Gave Birth At AIIMS When Firefighting Ops Were Still On

A massive fire broke out at AIIMS at around 5 pm.

When the staff at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi was busy evacuating patients on Saturday after a major fire broke out at the hospital, a few doctors at the institute rushed a pregnant woman to an operation theater and successfully delivered a baby girl.

The 30-year-old woman, who was admitted in the gynecology ward on Saturday morning, went into labour when the firefighting operations were still on.

She had to be moved to the operation theater at Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences of the institute, according to the doctors.

Around 9:30 pm, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

A massive fire broke out at the Microbiology department of AIIMS at around 5 pm and thick plumes of smoke billowed from the building, sparking panic among patients, attendants and staff. At least 34 fire tenders were rushed to the spot as the blaze spread to five floors. The emergency services were also affected.

It took nearly five hours for the firefighters to put out the flames at Delhi's top hospital. No was injured in the fire, said officials. "There has been no loss or damage to life," AIIMS said in a late-night statement, and added the hospital area was not affected by the fire.

The patients were evacuated "as a matter of precaution", the hospital said.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, which in a different building in the complex. Several prominent leaders have been visiting the hospital for the past few days to inquire about his health.

A first information report or FIR has been filed against unknown people over alleged negligence and probe is on, Delhi Police said today.



