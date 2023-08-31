Watch: Helicopter Lands On Delhi Hotel Terrace, Security Drill On For G20

The helicopter exercise aimed at checking the security preparedness in the event of a hostage situation.

A massive security drill is underway with choppers flying over the heart of Delhi ahead of the G20 summit next month.

A helicopter carried out a landing and take-off exercise on the terrace of Le Meridien, a posh Delhi hotel near India Gate, this morning as part of the exercise.

The helicopter exercise aimed at checking the security preparedness in the event of a hostage situation, according to the Home Ministry.

Another mock drill is likely to be conducted there tonight.

Joint drills involving the Delhi Police, Indian Air Force and the central paramilitary forces are underway at Pragati Maidan, Aerocity, Raisina Road and other key locations in view of the mega event.

Besides Le Meridien, special security arrangements have been made at Hyatt Regency, The Lodhi, Sheraton, The Lalit, The Imperial, The Claridges, Hotel Shangri-la, Le- Meridien, The Leela Palace, The Oberoi, The Grand, Radisson Blu, ITC Maurya, Taj Palace, and Taj Mahal hotel.

Several heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, and top foreign delegates are set to attend the summit on September 9-10, prompting the mega security exercise.

During the summit, Indian Air Force's fighter jets will be on standby mode and keep a close watch on any suspicious activity like drones in Delhi sky. The Air Traffic Control has been put on high alert and asked to monitor all flights entering the city's airspace, an official earlier said.

The national capital has also undergone a massive makeover with roads being adorned with potted flowers, fountains and statues. Important junctions and infrastructure are being freshly painted too.

NDTV had earlier reported that luxury cars worth crores were being rented from across Delhi and other cities for the foreign delegates travelling to the capital for the summit.