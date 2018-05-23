Man Was Almost Run Over By Metro In Delhi. Video Will Give You The Chills

Man crosses metro tracks in Delhi's Shastri Nagar station just as the train starts moving

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: May 23, 2018 09:31 IST
Miraculous escape for man crossing metro tracks in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

New Delhi:  It was miraculous escape for a man crossing metro tracks in Delhi's Shastri Nagar last evening. The man, identified as 21-year-old Mayur Patel hopped across from one platform to the opposite one just as the train started moving.

CCTV footage caught the nail-biting moment. Delhi Metro authorities have questioned Mayur about his dangerous and bizarre act.During questioning Mayur claimed he did not know how to cross over to the other platform, so he jumped on to the track and hopped across.

People on social media praised the metro driver for his swift action, which saved Mayur, while others said why couldn't he ask around before engaging in such a crazy act!
Mayur was fined by metro authorities later on.

Walking on metro tracks without permission from relevant authorities is illegal. It can attract a jail term of up to six months or a fine of Rs 500 or both.

After a drop in the average number of passengers last October, Delhi Metro has seen a steady rise, with nearly 27 lakh commuters taking the rapid transit network daily. 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said between the opening of a corridor of the Magenta Line in December and a section of the Pink Line in March, the number of passengers traveling has seen an upward trend. 

The total number of interchange stations has now grown to 16 and the operational span of the network has expanded to 252 km.

(With inputs from ANI)

