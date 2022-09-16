Viral Video Shows Teacher At Delhi School Beating Up Security Guard

Delhi school security guard thrashed by a teacher on school premises

In a shocking video, that went viral on social media, a person can be seen beating up another person at Delhi's Rani Jhansi Government School. It was reported that the perpetrator was one of the teachers at the school, while the victim was a security guard posted there. Delhi Police have confirmed receiving complaints from both sides involved in the incident that took place in Tughlaqabad area last Monday. The reason behind the incident is still not known.

Citing Delhi Police sources, news agency ANI reported that both the teacher and the security guard were told to give written statements to the police about the incident. However, according to Delhi Police, neither did, saying that an independent inquiry by the Deputy Director of Education was currently under way.

#WATCH | A video of a teacher of Rani Jhansi govt school beating up a security guard in school premises went viral on social media



The incident happened on Sep 12. Complaints received from both sides on Sep 14: Delhi Police



( Viral video) pic.twitter.com/mPadNqcHRZ — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

In the video, the security guard can be seen running inside the crowded school premises, before someone approaches him from behind and stops him. Later, he can be seen being thrashed and pushed by a person in the school corridor, even as others gather around them. Many students can also be seen in the frame.

