Watch: Woman Threatens To Jump Off Metro Track. What Happened Next

A group of officers is seen approaching the track through the sidewall to save her

Mobile in hand, she stood there on an elevated Delhi Metro track threatening to jump off. Soon a crowd gathered down below and kept her engaged as officials swung into action and managed to rescue the woman.

The incident took place at around 5 pm at Delhi's Shadipur metro station, police said.

In the 40-second video clip, the woman, who crossed the metro station, is seen standing on the sidewall of the elevated metro track with her phone. She further crosses the boundary of the track and climbs on the railing, the video shows further.

A group of officers is seen approaching the track through the sidewall to save her. By the time the woman realises about their presence, she is overpowered and pulled to safety.

It is not clear how the woman managed to reach the tracks. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.