Video: Woman Lies Down On Road, Asks Delhi Cops To Arrange Hotel For Her

The bizarre incident took place in Mahipalpur outside the DCP office.

A woman lay down on the road in front of the Deputy Commissioner of Police's office in southwest Delhi, asking the cops to arrange her stay in a hotel.

The bizarre incident took place in Mahipalpur outside the DCP office. The woman, Sangeeta, lay down on the ground holding her dog and was screaming, "Mujhe koi nahi chahiye (I don't want anyone) as a woman tried to pacify her to get up.

A crowd had gathered as the woman blocked a section of the road in the evening as a cop tried to manage the traffic. She told the woman, "You go. I don't want to see anyone."

When the police asked her why she was protesting? Sangeeta said she had stayed in a hotel in Mahipalpur, but now the hotel owners are not allowing her to stay and asked the police should arrange for her to stay in a hotel.

When the police interrogated the hotel staff of Mahipalpur, it was found that the woman had been staying there for many days and had not paid the hotel bill. The cops are counselling the woman.