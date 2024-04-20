Video: 4-Storey Building Collapses Like Pack Of Cards In Delhi

The building collapse was recorded by residents on mobile phones

An under-construction building collapsed in Delhi on Saturday with officials saying that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The four-storey building collapsed in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area around 4 pm and the incident was recorded by residents on their mobile phones.

In the video, a loud sound can be heard and a thick cloud of dust was seen engulfing the area as the building collapsed.

The debris then fell on nearby houses in the area.

The police had already cleared some nearby homes as a precautionary measure after the building leaned towards one side while the construction work was underway.