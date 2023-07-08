Video: People Walk On Flooded Road At Delhi's Iconic Shopping Area

A flooded road in Delhi's Connaught Place after heavy rain

Delhi saw a huge traffic jam today after heavy rain that lasted for hours. Many parts of the national capital were flooded. Water accumulated especially under flyovers.

Some stranded commuters in south Delhi's CR Park said it took more than an hour to reach their destination, which normally takes just 15 minutes.

Lanes in many Delhi neighbourhoods were choked with traffic as people tried to make their way out of the flooded main roads.

In the central shopping area of Connaught Place, people were seen walking on knee-deep water.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 21.4 mm rainfall between 8.30 and 11.30 am. The Ridge Observatory recorded 36.4 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said.

"We received complaints about waterlogging on other stretches that are under the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) or other agencies. We forwarded those complaints. The situation is under control so far. The road around Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College in Delhi University's north campus saw waterlogging, causing inconvenience to commuters," a Public Works Department officer told news agency PTI.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius, three notches below the season's average, it said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degree Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at 96 per cent.