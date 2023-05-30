Video: Moments Before Delhi Teen's Murder, Killer Seen Waiting For Her

The teen was stabbed repeatedly and then crushed with a rock slab by Sahil

A 20-year-man, who brutally murdered his alleged girlfriend in Delhi on Sunday, has been sent to the police custody for two days.



The teen girl was stabbed 22 times by Sahil, and then crushed with a rock slab on a busy street in Rohini's Shahbad area on Sunday evening.

A new security camera footage, which is now going viral on social media, shows Sahil talking to a friend right before he killed his teen girlfriend.

In the video, Sahil is seen talking to Akash at the same spot where he later killed the teen.

Sahil speaks to Akash for about a moment before the man walks away, the video shows. Sahil appeared to be waiting for the teen there, officials said.

The girl was on her way to the birthday party of her friend's son when she was attacked, the police said.

A disturbing security footage shows Sahil stabbing the teen repeatedly, as people pass the by. Then he picked up a stone slab and struck her repeatedly, the chilling video shows.

The police, alerted by residents, arrived at the spot to find the girl's body and blood pooled around her.

Police said the girl had 34 wounds on her body.

"They were in a relationship, but they had a quarrel on Sunday. The teen was planning to attend her friend's son's birthday. The man followed her and stabbed her multiple times and hit her with a stone," a senior official said.

The killer, an AC technician, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr yesterday,

Sahil, who was reportedly upset because his girlfriend wanted to break up with him, has confessed to the murder.

"He said he was enraged as the girl had been ignoring him for some time and that he has no regrets," police sources said.

Sahil had been staying with his parents and three sisters at a rented house in Shahbad Dairy area for the last two years.

After the incident, Sahil switched off his phone and went to his aunt's home in Bulandshahr.

Sources say a call made by his aunt to his father helped police trace his location.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the girl's family.



