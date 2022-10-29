Video: Delhi Teen Stabbed To Death After He Protested Sister's Harassment

Delhi murder: The victim was attacked near his house, said police.

A teenager was stabbed to death by two minors in Delhi for allegedly protesting while his sister was harassed, police said. The murder of the 17-year-old boy in Patel Nagar on Friday was captured on the security camera.

The footage showed the three boys fighting in a lane, with one of them with a knife attempting multiple jabs at him. Seconds later, the victim, stabbed from behind, is seen with the knife stuck near his spinal cord.

He takes his phone out to dial someone for help but collapses, the video showed.

The victim was attacked near his house when he was returning from computer class, said police. Both accused in the case are minor, they added.