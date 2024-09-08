Video: 3 Men Open Fire At Delhi Club, Force Bouncers To Kneel Down

The police said one of the accused has been arrested.

Three armed men opened indiscriminate fire at a club in Delhi late Thursday in a bid to threaten the owner and extort money. The incident took place at the Kaanch Club in North East Delhi's Seemapuri and was caught in the CCTV installed outside the club. There are no reports of any injuries.

The police said one of the accused, identified as Shahrukh, a resident of nearby Ghaziabad, has been arrested. A search for the other accused - who have been identified - is underway, police said.

In the video, the three men can be seen walking towards the club - with two of them carrying guns - and threatening the bouncers outside the club.

"'Ghutno pe aaja' (kneel down)," one of the men can be heard telling the three club's bouncers, including a female one.

"I'll shoot you in the head if you get up," the man tells them while pointing the gun at them.

As they kneel down, the two other men then enter the club. They then come out after a few seconds, apparently after not finding the owner inside.

The accused then fired several rounds at the club while hurling abuses at the owner. They fled after the firing.