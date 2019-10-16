Uzbek Man Caught With 12 Parrots At Delhi Airport

The man was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

A man from Uzbekistan was arrested at the Delhi airport for carrying 12 parrots, officials said.

Central Industrial Security Force arrested the man at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

The passenger, named Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov, has been handed over to customs officials.

"CISF arrested a foreign national named Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov with twelve parrots at the IGI Airport. He has been handed over to Customs Officials," CISF tweeted.

