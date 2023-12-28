UK-Bound Flier, 4 Staff Detained Over Human Trafficking Charges At Delhi Airport

CISF officials were alerted by the passenger's failure to board his flight.

Four Air India employees and a passenger suspected to be involved in human trafficking were detained at the Delhi airport on Wednesday.

Diljot Singh. who was supposed to travel to Birmingham in the UK by an Air India flight, was detained from the Terminal-3 based on suspicious movements, said the CISF, the armed police unit that manages airport security.

The passenger who was waiting in the check-in area near Gate-5 was diverted to the random checking point based on his profiling, but a thorough checking of his baggage revealed nothing suspicious.

The security officials were finally alerted by his failure to board the flight. He also couldn't furnish a satisfactory reply when questioned why he did not board his flight, said the CISF.

His earlier movements were tracked and it was found immigration officials had stopped him over doubtful documents and asked him to bring the concerned airline staff. But CCTV footage revealed he neither went to the check-in counter nor returned to the immigration counter.

On inquiry, the officials learnt his check-in formalities were done at the wrong crew counter by a customer service associate, Rohan Verma, on the basis of wrong documents.

The passenger was also found to be travelling on an authorisation letter for working on ships only, but the airline staff completed his formalities manually. The airline employee admitted he checked-in three passengers with forged documents for Rs 80,000 - as directed by a colleague Mohammad Jahangir.

Mr Jahangir admitted to the charges and said he was offered Rs 40,000 for by another man named Rakesh. Two other AISATS employees - Yash and Akshay Narang - also admitted their involvement in the case, after which all four staff and the passenger were handed over to the police.

A police case has been registered against them, CISF said.