In Movie-Like Drug Bust, Police Arrest Two From Delhi's Rohini With Heroin The accused were identified as Manohar Singh and Fakruddin Rangrej, both residents of district Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police got tip-off, laid a trap and arrested them (Representational) New Delhi: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly running an inter-state drug racket and narcotics including 1 kg heroin worth Rs 4 crore in international market was seized from their possession in northwest Delhi's Rohini, police said today.



The accused were identified as Manohar Singh (31) and Fakruddin Rangrej (61), both residents of district Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, police said, adding two kg alprazolam, worth about Rs 1.6 crore, was also seized from them.



Police received a tip-off on March 15 about the accused arriving in the city to supply a big consignment of heroin and alprazolam to some Delhi and UP based drug dealers, a senior police officer said.



Police laid a trap and arrested them.



Singh, during his interrogation revealed that he has studied up to BCom second year and started working as helper in a private hospital near his village. Thereafter, he himself started working as a quack doctor.



About five years back, he came in contact with some drug suppliers and to earn quick money got involved in the trade.



Rangrej revealed that he was going through a financial crunch in his cloth business and thus got involved in the drug trade for easy money, police said.



