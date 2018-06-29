Two Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 40 Crore In Delhi

The men were arrested from Shalimar Bagh in north-west Delhi on June 25. (Representational)

Two men have been arrested for allegedly possessing 10 kilograms of heroin worth more than

Rs 40 crore in international market, police said today.

Dhanraj Parjapat (38) and Wasim Khan (27) were arrested from Shalimar Bagh in north-west Delhi on June 25.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said the two were suspected members of an international narcotic drug cartel active in several places, including New Delhi. He added that members were based in Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Mr Yadav added that the members obtain raw material from hilly areas around the international border of Manipur and Myanmar and process the same into pure form of heroin.

On June 25, police learnt that Parjapat and Khan would come near Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, to supply a huge consignment of drugs, Mr Yadav said. A trap was laid and the duo was caught.

Five kilograms of heroin was taken from the accused and another five kilograms of the contraband was found in their car.

