2 Men Hired To Paint Delhi House Kill 75-Year-Old Owner With Hammer: Cops

The police said that the floor was covered with bloodof the 75-year-old when they reached the house.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a 75-year-old man in south Delhi's Freedom Fighter Enclave in the Neb Sarai area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused persons were identified as Ravi Kumar and Dharmender who were charged with murder and robbery.

Describing the incident, the police said that upon reaching the spot of crime, the floor was covered with blood while the 75-year-old, identified as Satish Kumar Bhardwaj, had a head injury.

During the investigation, the CCTV footage was analyzed to ascertain the entry and exit of the accused persons. It was revealed that some persons were engaged in whitewashing the house only one week ago.

"Hence, the photos of both persons were collected/developed from one of the CCTV footage and accordingly the local sources were deployed and human intelligence was collected," the police said.

The suspects were zeroed down through surveillance and technical analysis and a raid was conducted in which both the accused were arrested.

"Upon their instance, 1 silver kada (deceased), 1 small silver khadau, Coins, 2 hammers/cutters (weapon of offense) were recovered. Both have been arrested," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

