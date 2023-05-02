Toy Seller Arrested For Sexually Harassing 7-Year-Old In Delhi Mall: Cops

A 30-year-old man working as a toy salesman at V3S Mall in southeast Delhi has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor, police said on Tuesday.

The incident which occured on Sunday came to light on Monday after the victim reported the matter to the police.

The accused is a resident of Sarita Vihar in South East Delhi.

On April 30, a PCR call was received regarding the molestation of a minor girl (7) in a toy shop in V3S Mall by one of the salesmen.

During the inquiry, police found that the minor had come to the mall with her grandmother. "While the grandmother went to the washroom, the girl walked inside the shop where the accused allegedly molested her," police said.

The girl was counselled by the Delhi Commission for Women. She was medically examined at Hedgewar Hospital in the national capital, police said.

A Case was registered under sections 354 of the Indian penal code and Section 10 of the Prevention of Children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

"The accused was arrested from the mall on the instance of the victim," police said adding that further investigation is underway in the matter.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)