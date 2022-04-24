Watch: 'Unity March' Video From Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Week After Hanuman Jayanti Violence

Children wave the national flag during a Tiranga Yatra appealing for peace and harmony at Jahangirpuri

Hindus and Muslims on Sunday together took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jahangirpuri's C block - the epicentre of the April 16 clashes - giving a message of peace and harmony.

The rally was facilitated by the Delhi Police, who deployed a heavy security in the area. It allowed about 50 people from the two communities to participate in the rally.

Waving Indian flags, the participants raised slogans - 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. Residents of C-Block lined up the streets, while others walked to their windows and balconies to witness the rally. They, too, waved the tricolour and showered flower petals at those that participated in the event.

"This rally gives the message of harmony and peace. The members of both communities have showcased that the Tiranga is of utmost priority. They have the given the message that the nation comes first," DCP North-West Usha Rangnani said.

The rally, which started and culminated at Kushal Chowk, covered nearly a kilometre in and around C-block.

"We are very happy that such an initiative was taken. This really showcases the true image of Jahangirpuri. Hopefully, this will help restore peace," Aslam, a local, said.

Indramani Tiwari, the president of the Residents' Welfare Association, who represented the Hindu community, expressed hope that the rally will help restore ties between the two communities and bring back confidence among the locals.

"Today, flower petals were showered from the same place that witnessed stone pelting on the day of the clashes. There was a sense of fear among the people after the April 16 violence. We requested the police to allow us to carry out the Tiranga Yatra so that a message of unity can be sent among the people and the atmosphere of terror can be eliminated," Mr Tiwari said.

There was a heavy deployment of police officials, along with the Central Reserve Police Force and Rapid Action Force personnel, to maintain the law and order situation during the rally. They were armed with teargas guns, and drones were used for surveillance.

DCP Rangnani said that the security deployment is expected to reduce in the coming days.

"Some of the deployment has been already removed. As the situation improves further, it will be reduced even more," she said.

Meanwhile, shops in the inner lanes of Block-C have opened for business while those on the main lane remain shut.

Vegetable carts and and hawkers were also back to business.

The DCP said that the situation is returning to normal.

Clashes broke out between the two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)