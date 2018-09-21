Three Arrested In Delhi For Stabbing Man, Fleeing With His Car

The three men were arrested from Siraspur Gurudwara on GT Road (Representational)

Three men were arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly killing a man and robbing his car in Narela over a love triangle involving the victim and one of the accused, the police said Friday.

The accused were identified as Sumit Bhardwaj alias Bahman (19), Sachin Khatri alias Cheena (21), Shiv alias Lala (21) and a 16-year-old boy, they said.

On September 12, at around 8.40 pm, a person identified as Deepak was stabbed multiple times in abdomen and neck by the accused near Dada Mai Wala Mandir, Narela, Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

Deepak's friend Naveen was also attacked when he tried to intervene. After killing Deepak, the accused fled with the Eeco car belonging to the victims.

On Friday morning, police received information at around 8.30 am about the accused and the four persons, including the minor, were held from Siraspur Gurudwara on GT Road.

During investigation, it was revealed that Sumit was having an affair with a girl residing in the same village and Deepak asked him to stay away from the girl as he also liked her.

Deepak threatened Sumit many times. The duo had a scuffle a fortnight before the day of the incident, following which Sumit decided to eliminate Deepak, said the officer.

On September 12, at around 8 pm, the accused were waiting for Deepak. When Deepak and his friend Naveen arrived, they both got down after seeing Sumit and others.

Sumit took out a knife and with the help of his associates, stabbed Deepak multiple times in his abdomen and neck. The accused also stabbed Naveen, when he tried to intervene but he managed to run away, Mr Ranjan added.

Sumit also slit Deepak's throat after stabbing him and fled the spot with the victim's car.