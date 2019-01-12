Teen Breaks Into Neighbour's House, Robs Him Of Cash, Gadgets In Delhi

Police have recovered the stolen items from the teenager's possession. (Representational)

A 19-year-old was arrested for allegedly robbing his neighbor of over Rs 1 lakh, a television, a tablet, music system and a camera were in southeast Delhi, police said Saturday.

The house owners had been out of town. When they came back, they found their valuables missing.

Police said neither was any lock broken nor were there any sign of forced entry. Later, police noticed that a new glass pane in a window panel had been installed and pieces of glass were scattered on the floor. The window was found to be adjoining the neighbour's house.

After he was arrested, the accused confessed that he had planned to break into his neighbour's house when he came to know he was out of town. He broke the window and entered the house. To mislead the police, he installed a new window pane.

Police have recovered the stolen items from his possession.