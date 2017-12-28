Teen Arrested For Allegedly Raping 65-Year-Old Woman In Delhi

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly raping a 65-year-old woman in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said today. The woman works as a domestic help at a farmhouse.Quoting a statement by the woman, the police said the accused allegedly raped her around 15 days ago and threatened her against revealing the incident. Scared about the consequences and humiliation, she kept quiet, police added.According to the woman, the teenager came to her house again on December 23. When she did not open the door, he started banging on it and threatened to break it down.The woman shouted for help and a man living in the vicinity came to check on her, police said, adding that spotting the man, the 15-year-old fled from the scene. Soon police reached the spot and a case was registered after the woman narrated her ordeal.The teenager was arrested the same day and sent to a correction home, officials said.His father works as a security guard in the area and the woman knew the boy, who is a school dropout, they said. She was being counselled, they added.