Delhi's Iconic Hotel Taj Mansingh's Auction Likely To Be Postponed Again

The auction for Delhi's iconic Taj Mahal Hotel (Taj Mansingh) was to be held on July 18.

The much-delayed auction of the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, better known as the Taj Mansingh in Lutyen's Delhi is likely to be postponed again as the New Delhi Municipal Council has got less than the required number of bids for the five-star property to go under the hammer.



"We have got only two bids for the auction, while as per the norms at least three bidders were required for the auction to be conducted. The issue will now be placed before the council, which will decide the further course of action," a senior NDMC official told news agency PTI.



The auction was to be held on July 18 had the New Delhi Municipal Council got at least three bids by yesterday evening.



The civic body had issued an annulment notice for the e-auction last month when the auction had to be cancelled since only the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) - the existing operator - had submitted its bid for retaining the property. The bid for the only other participant, ITC, was not accepted on technical grounds.



