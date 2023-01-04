Subway Connecting Delhi Airport Terminal 1 To Metro Station Opened

An underground pedestrian subway providing connectivity between the metro station of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport and its arrival terminal was thrown open to the public on Wednesday.

The subway facility will help in providing greater ease to passengers and a more seamless connectivity.

"A 130 m-long underground pedestrian subway providing connectivity between the Terminal 1 - IGI Domestic Airport Metro Station of Magenta Line and the Arrival Terminal of the Domestic Airport Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, was opened for public today," the DMRC said in a statement.

The event took place in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

