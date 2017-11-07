Srinagar-Bound Man Held With Bullets At Delhi Airport

A Srinagar-bound passenger has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying two live bullets in his bag, official sources said.The man, identified as A Bhardwaj, was going through security checks at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport yesterday when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected a "bullet-like object" in his cabin luggage, they said.Two live bullets were recovered from his bag. He was handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the bullets, they said.Carrying arms and ammunition on board an aircraft without authorisation is banned.