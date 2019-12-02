Olympic Goals In Mind, Delhi Assembly Passes Sports University Bill

Arvind Kejriwal said in the last 70 years, the country has won only 28 medals in Olympics. (FILE)

The Sports University Bill was tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Monday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that it is aimed at getting more medals than China in the Olympics. The bill was passed by the House with a voice vote.

Participating in a discussion on the bill, the chief minister said that the political leaders and bureaucrats will not have a say in the functioning of the proposed Sports University. Professionals will run it instead, he said.

Arvind Kejriwal said India won only 28 Olympic medals in the last seven decades while China bagged 70 in the 2016 Olympics itself. "But India does not lack talent. This bill will realise the dream of every youth and sportsperson in the country of winning more gold than China. I am sure this dream will be realised in my lifetime. I will not go anywhere unless India wins more gold than China," Arvind Kejriwal said in his address to the house.

He said the sports university will help India overtake China in less time than it took the neighbouring country to dominate the global sports arena.

He said although the Delhi youth will be given priority in admissions to the proposed university, talented youth and sportsperson from all parts of the country will also be provided opportunities at the institution.

"This university will prove to be the ''Mecca'' of all sportspersons of the country and relieve every patriot of the pain they feel when India fails to win medals at international events and the Olympics," the chief minister said.

Commenting on the current scenario, Arvind Kejriwal said although India and its people are the best in the world, its government and system fail to support talent. "As soon as a sports talent is spotted, the entire system gets down to suppress it. There is no support from the government or the system," he claimed.