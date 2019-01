Primary investigation revealed the man attempted suicide by jumping on track.

Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line were temporarily suspended after a man allegedly jumped on the track at Rajiv Chowk.

Primary investigation revealed that he attempted suicide.

The man was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital for treatment.

"Services were resumed from Rajiv Chowk towards Noida City Centre on Blue Line after a person who was found on the track was removed," DMRC said in a statement.

Earlier DMRC had said that service was temporarily disrupted on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line.