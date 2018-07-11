Domestic Help Found Hanging In Delhi's Saket

Police suspected the domestic help's death to be a case of suicide (Representational)

A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the servant quarter of his employer's residence in south Delhi's Saket, police said today.

The deceased, Rahul, worked as a cook in south Delhi. He was found hanging on Monday, the police said.

Rahul's brother Nitesh has alleged that it's a case of murder. He told the police that Rahul had just started working as a cook in a house at Saket's D block area a week ago. The house was owned by one Anish, he added.

However, the police suspected it to be a case of suicide.

Angry relatives staged a protest in Mehrauli's Badarpur area demanding an impartial probe.