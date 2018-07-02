Safdarjung Residents Hold Protest March To Save Trees In Delhi

The citizens, young and old, from various local groups held placards bearing messages. (File)

A group of citizens in south Delhi's Safdarjung area yesterday took out a protest march to drive home the message of saving trees and show solidarity with those fighting to save the green cover from concrete urbanisation.

The protest march comes days after the Centre decided to plant 1 million trees of 8-12 feet height in the next three months against the backdrop of redevelopment of seven colonies in south Delhi, where in a controversial move, more than 14,000 trees were proposed to be cut.

The citizens, young and old, from various local groups like Green Park Extension Association assembled in front of Safdarjung Club, holding placards bearing messages of 'Cut the Greed, Not the Green', 'No Cutting, No Moving', 'No World Trade Centre' and chanted slogans like 'Hum Honge Kamyab..'.

Last week, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry in a meeting, chaired by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, had decided that the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will re-work the design and plan for the redevelopment of the seven General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies to avoid felling or cutting of the trees.

The seven colonies include Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar among others.

The proposal to cut such a large number of trees had drawn heavy criticism from green activists, politicians and citizens.

The Delhi High Court after hearing a plea had put off the project till July 4.

The controversial redevelopment project had earlier triggered a Chipko movement-like agitations in the national capital as citizens of all ages and various walks of life gathered near the sites of these projects and hugged trees in protest against the decision.