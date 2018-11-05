Man In Delhi Gets Burnt To Death Inside His SUV After It Catches Fire

Police said the incident occurred around 2 am when some passers-by informed Delhi Fire Service Control Room and the local police about a fire in Tata Sumo SUV at Gram Sabha Puth Kala in Rohini.

New Delhi: 

A man was burnt to death on Monday after an SUV he was in, caught fire in west Delhi, police said.

"A fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire. A body later identified as Surender was found in it," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said.

"During investigation, Surender's friend, Mukesh, told the police the two had been drinking alcohol. At night, he left Surender in the vehicle and went home. Surender had told him that he would go to his residence at Begampur when he felt all right," Mr Gupta said.

"The body was shifted to a mortuary in Rohini," said the DCP, adding further investigation was on.

