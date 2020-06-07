Residents' Body Chief In South Delhi Colony Attacked By 'Builder's Men'

Both the legs and thumbs of Mr Ravindra Rawat were fractured in the attack on Friday evening.

The chief of a residents' welfare association of a neighbourhood in southeast Delhi was severely injured in an attack on Friday by a group of men allegedly hired by a builder he had stopped from illegally using the colony's water supply for construction.

Both the legs and the right hand thumb of Ravindra Rawat, the president of the Pul Prahladpur residents' welfare association, were fractured in the attack in which another officer bearer, Maharaja Singh, was also injured.

In the visuals accessed by NDTV, broken furniture and glass lay scattered on the floor of the Vishwakarma Colony residents' association office as people gathered around Mr Rawat to give him first aid and called an ambulance.

According to Mr Rawat, he was attacked by men hired by a builder, identified as Balli, who is constructing a building in the area.

Mr Balli was reportedly told to not tap into the colony's water supply illegally. When Mr Balli did not heed the requests by the residents' association, a complaint was lodged with the Delhi water body, which disconnected the supply.

"There is shortage of water in the colony. The builder instead of calling for a water tanker tapped into the (Delhi) Jal Board pipeline. He did this even after he was told to refrain from such activities. RWA members filed a complaint against him and his water supply was cut," Mr Rawat said.

After this, a group of men first tried to attack Mr Rawat near the Pul Prahladpur police station around 7pm on Friday evening, but he managed to escaped. Two hours later, a group of 20 to 25 men attacked the residents' association office when its members had gathered to discuss the first attack on Mr Rawat.

The police said a case has been filed and investigation is on.