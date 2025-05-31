Rekha Gupta Marks 100 Days As Delhi Chief Minister, Highlights Policy Push

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said her dispensation was all about honest governance, public welfare, and structural reforms, as she accused the previous government of civic neglect, on Saturday, marking 100 days of her coming to power.

Speaking at a public programme at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ms Gupta emphasised that her administration had laid focus on policy formulation, rather than making "false promises."

"My government spent 100 days in making policies and working for the betterment of Delhi," she said, adding, "We can't make false promises. We are working honestly to solve issues like the cleaning of the Yamuna and removal of garbage dumps."

Ms Gupta also revealed her plan to introduce an ordinance to regulate the private school fees.

"Education should be accessible and fair. We are committed to ensuring that no parent is burdened unfairly," she said.

The Chief Minister dubbed as successful her government's Vaya Vandana scheme, which offers citizens aged 70 and above health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh. "Around 1.5 lakh registrations have already been completed," she said.

The BJP leader also trained her guns at the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led government, and said, "Thousands joined the movement hoping for change, but the people who claimed to have no hunger for power became consumed by it. The public's trust was broken." "How can the national capital be the most polluted when cleaning the Yamuna was never even considered seriously?" she said.

This is Bharatiya Janata Party's first stint in the state after 27 years.

In the February Assembly elections, the BJP secured 48 out of 70 seats, ending a decade of AAP's governance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)